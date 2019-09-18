|
Florence S. Hixson, 86, of Hecla, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was born Jan. 25, 1933, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Evelyn R. (Rose) Albright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth C. Hixson; he passed away July 18, 2019. She was a member of several area clubs, including the Youngwood Moose. She enjoyed bingo, the card club ladies, Smilie's Family Resturant and escaping to the casino. She is survived by two children, Devin D. Hixson and wife, Diana, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lark L. Keener and husband, Henry, of Ruffsdale; four grandchildren, David E. Keener, Kenneth A. Keener, Cammy J. Keener, all of Ruffsdale, and Katie Hixson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a great-grandchild, Icesys K. Keener. She is also survived by many friends, including two special friends, Dolores Harhai and Audrey Lohr. Her favorite saying was "I love you and there's nothing you can do about it."
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Mutual Aid and Redstone Home Care for all their of care.
