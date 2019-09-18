Home

J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
724-872-6699
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
J W McCauley Funeral Home
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
Florence S. Hixson


1933 - 2019
Florence S. Hixson Obituary
Florence S. Hixson, 86, of Hecla, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at her daughter's home. She was born Jan. 25, 1933, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Evelyn R. (Rose) Albright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Kenneth C. Hixson; he passed away July 18, 2019. She was a member of several area clubs, including the Youngwood Moose. She enjoyed bingo, the card club ladies, Smilie's Family Resturant and escaping to the casino. She is survived by two children, Devin D. Hixson and wife, Diana, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Lark L. Keener and husband, Henry, of Ruffsdale; four grandchildren, David E. Keener, Kenneth A. Keener, Cammy J. Keener, all of Ruffsdale, and Katie Hixson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a great-grandchild, Icesys K. Keener. She is also survived by many friends, including two special friends, Dolores Harhai and Audrey Lohr. Her favorite saying was "I love you and there's nothing you can do about it."
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Mutual Aid and Redstone Home Care for all their of care.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
