Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Florence Thomas Obituary
Florence Thomas, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Florence was born in Reagantown (South Huntingdon Township), a daughter of the late William and Grace Underwood Bungard. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Church of God and loved flower gardening, entering the flowers that she grew in the annual Bullskin Township County Fair. Surviving are her children, Keith Thomas, of Acme, twin daughters, Darlene R. Ellenberger, of New Alexandria, and Arlene Thomas, of Mt. Pleasant, and Marvin "J.R." Thomas and wife, Cheryl, of Acme; grandchildren, Loriann Blashaw and husband, Donald, Brian Thomas and wife, Amanda, and David Thomas; sisters, Hazel Tempest (Mike), of Mt. Pleasant, Janet Shawley (Randy) and Doris Carlan (Larry), of Latrobe, and a brother, Norman Bungard (Betty), of Mt. Pleasant, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Bungard. In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Darrell Thomas; a son-in-law, Lawrence Ellenberger; daughter-in-law, Sandy Thomas; brothers, Robert, Walter, Richard, William and Ray Bungard; and sisters, Nancy, Cathryn and Zella Bungard. The family would like to thank Excela Health Hospice Care and a special thank you to her nurse Darla for the care of Florence.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Robert Huber officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Joy Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
Please visit Florence's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 28 to July 29, 2019
