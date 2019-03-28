|
Floyd Foster, 67, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Rostraver, passed away peacefully at home Friday, March 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Diane; loving father of Amber Marie Foster; brother of Gladys Foster, Jackie (the late Crystal) Foster, Helen (Leslie) Jackson, Daniel (Leah) Foster and the late Clifford Foster, Darlene (Joe) East and Donald Foster; and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Floyd was a proud IBEW Local Union No. 5 electrician until his retirement.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 until the time of funeral service at 8 p.m. Saturday in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019