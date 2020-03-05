|
Floyd G. Snyder Sr., 86, of Stahlstown, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at his home. He was born June 10, 1933, in Donegal and was a son of the late Ross and Albeulah (Bruner) Snyder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wonderful wife of 63 years, Genevieve (King) Snyder, and son, Floyd G. Snyder Jr. He is survived by his two sons, Bruce Snyder and Mark (Amy) Snyder, and daughter-in-law Vicki Snyder, five grand-children and seven great-grandchildren. After graduation from Ramsey High School, he purchased Bruner Farm and started farming. Floyd was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Chestnut Ridge Historical Society and several wagon trains. He enjoyed auction sales and helping his Amish friends. Prior to retirement, he was a welder, road construction operator, Donegal Township supervisor and worked as a carpenter for Steele Construction. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Keith Deckinger officiating. Private interment will be in Donegal Cemetery. Floyd's family would like to thank his caregivers, Mary and Carol, and Excela Health Home and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 144, Donegal, PA 15628; or Penn State, 214 Donahue Road, Suite E, Greensburg, PA 15601, for the Floyd G. Snyder Jr. Scholarship Fund.