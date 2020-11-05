1/
Floyd J. Messalle Sr.
1924 - 2020
Floyd J. Messalle Sr., 96, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. He was born July 25, 1924, in Trees Mills, to the late Joe Missellie and Sophie (Wisniewski) Missellie. Floyd was a lifelong resident of Delmont (since 1926). He was a proud World War II veteran of the Army Air Corps, having served in the Pacific Theater and Okinawa. He returned home and worked for Westinghouse Electric in the Switch Gear Division and Nuclear Division, and retired from LRA as a customer service representative. In 1949, he married his beloved wife, Shirley Winter, and remained married and in love until her passing in 2019. Floyd will be greatly missed by his son, Floyd J. Messalle II and wife, Gail Minor; and grandson, Joseph Messalle. In addition to his parents and wife, Shirley, Floyd was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl; and brother, Frank. Respecting the family's wishes, visitation, services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Floyd's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
