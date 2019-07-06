|
Floyd M. Dahmen, 66, of Youngwood, died peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian with friends at his side. A talented musician with guitar, keyboard and drums, he also wrote music and lyrics. His skills ranged from debating Holy Scripture to woodwork, appliance repair, building maintenance and growing vegetables.
Burial is at Irwin Union Cemetery near his parents, Harry and Elizabeth Dahmen.
"The HouseRocker" has gone home to Yahuah.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 6, 2019