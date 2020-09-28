Fontaine Laverne Korosec Gansor, 82, of Yukon, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at her home. She was born June 16, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Joseph Korosec Jr. and Josephine Uliasz Korosec. Fontaine was a graduate of South Huntingdon High School, where she was co-valedictorian. She was a lifelong active member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Yukon, where she served as organist for over 50 years. In her younger years, Fontaine worked for West Penn Power and also found an interest in music. She played the piano in a band during high school as well as the accordion at Greenwich Hall for picnics. During her life, Fontaine enjoyed watching birds and squirrels with her husband, calligraphy and sewing. She was known for sewing her daughters' prom gowns, wedding dresses, suits for the boys and school clothes. She was an amazing seamstress. But most of all, she had an abundance of love for her God and her children. She was devoted to her church, not missing a Sunday, and she never turned down the opportunity to play the organ for every funeral and wedding. She was there faithfully. She was selfless with everything she did, except when it came down to her chocolate ice cream. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles Joseph Gansor, one son, Matthew J. Gansor; one brother, Joseph Korosec; and one brother-in-law, Joseph Hirn. She is survived by three sons, Mark Gansor, of North Carolina, Mace Gansor and wife Lou Anne, of Greensburg, and Martin Gansor and wife Nancy, of New Stanton; three daughters, Marie Shaffer and husband Jack, of Greensburg, Mary Zink and husband Guy, of Irwin, and Mona Britz, of Greensburg; one sister, Vivian Hirn, of Yukon; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136 Main St., Madison, Pa. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Richard Ulam, O.S.B., as celebrant. Interment will follow at Seven Dolors Catholic Cemetery in Yukon. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral Mass for Fontaine is asked to go directly to the church, 102 Center St., Yukon, PA 15698. In compliance with the CDC covid-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted at one time into the funeral home. Masks are required to be worn at all times while in the funeral home, and social distancing is required. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Seven Dolors Catholic Church, P.O. Box 308, Yukon, PA 15698. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com
