Forrest D. "Dingle" Hoover, 90, of Indian Head, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home. He was born July 8, 1928, in Harrisburg, a son of Hiskell and Duella Ritenour Hoover. Mr. Hoover was a graduate of Connellsville High School and a graduate of California State College, now California University of Pennsylvania. He previously worked at Latrobe Steel, and he retired as a teacher for the Connellsville Area School District. He was a veteran of the Navy. He was a member of Indian Head Church of God. He is survived by his wife, Grace Nedrow Hoover; his children, Jeffrey Hoover, of Indian Head, John Hoover and his wife Sarina, of Indian Head, Jerry Hoover and his wife Tina, of Indian Head, Jody Lagola and her husband Gary, of Maryland, Joyce Zelenske and her husband Steve, of Somerset, and Jay Hoover and his wife Stacey, of Mill Run; and nine grandchildren, Jessica Davis and her husband Andrew, Jordan Hoover, Jocelyn Hoover, Nicholas Lagola and his wife Nora, Neil Lagola, Joel Zelenske, Derek Hoover, Kara Hoover and Kylee Hoover.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Douglas Nolt officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Valley Veterans.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of Forrest D. Hoover. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 13, 2019