Frances A. Kennedy, 68, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Oakmont Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 10, 1952, to the late Samuel and Margaret Spirik Kleer and has been a resident of Lower Burrell since moving from Carnegie in 2006. Frances was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as an executive assistant for BNY Mellon, Pittsburgh. She enjoyed traveling and western movies. She is survived by her loving companion, Leonard Chorba, of Lower Burrell; sisters, Christina (Robert) Marietti, of Penn Township, Barbara Pike, of McDonald, and Veronica Salvas of Coventry, R.I.; and several nieces and nephews. Private services and burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. The family suggests donations made in her name to cancer research.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 20, 2020.
