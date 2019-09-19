|
|
Frances A. (Laurica) Monteparte, 88, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital. She was born July 6, 1931, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Alfonso and Jennie Dalesandro Lauricia. Frances worked, along with her husband, at the family-owned West Point Lounge, and loved the Pittsburgh Pirates. She loved to cook and entertain for her family and friends. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Monteparte, Sept. 9, 2018; four sisters, Anna Witte, Sandra Woods, Josephine Donaldson and Marian Whitacare; and brother, Samuel Lauricia. She is survived by her two sons, Vincent Monteparte (Amy), of San Diego, Calif., and Ricardo Monteparte, of Greensburg; her granddaughter, Isabella Sofia Monteparte; two sisters, Vera Krukemeier (Cliff), of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Jo-Ann Clement, of Victorville, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Frances from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Frances' family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019