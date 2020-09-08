1/1
Frances A. Terney
1930 - 2020
Frances Alfretta (Shields) Terney, wife of the late Regis Earl Terney Sr., passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born Jan. 29, 1930, in Buffalo, N.Y., and was the daughter of the late John McKnight Shields and the late Christine Kabina Shields. She grew up in Black Lick and met her soon-to-be husband at Blairsville Roller Rink. She and Regis married in August of 1948 and together raised six children and their granddaughter, Carol. Frances was noted by her family as the "best cook ever." She loved to read novels and watch musicals. In their retirement, she and Regis enjoyed antiquing at yard sales and flea markets. Cherishing many fond memories are sons, Regis Terney Jr. (Karen), David Terney (Kim) and Daniel Terney; daughters, Maureen Bellissimo (Jim) and Michele Miller (John); grandchildren, Carol, Elizabeth, Stephen, Stuart, Nathaniel, Molly, Mica, Toby, Greg, Nicole and Emily; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by brothers, Jack Shields (Louise) and Bob Shields (Nancy), and sister-in-law, Barb Shields. In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Terney; sister, Susan Murphy; brother, Joe Shields; and daughter-in-law, Peggy. The family of Frances Terney will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at MATTHEW X. MERLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Derry with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Latrobe. Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Service
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
SEP
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Derry
Funeral services provided by
Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc
529 N Chestnut St
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-8331
