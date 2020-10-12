Frances Anderson, 95, of Charleroi, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. She was born June 5, 1925, in North Charleroi, daughter of John Meikle and Leota Sutton Meikle. She was a member of Charleroi Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son, Dr. Clayton M. Anderson Jr. and wife Stephanie, of Connellsville, and her granddaughter, Caitlyn Fiesta and husband William, of Connellsville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton M. Anderson Sr., on Sept. 6, 1997; four brothers, John, Scott, William and Charles Meikle; and one sister, Agnes Biagini. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME INC., 334 Main St., Fayette City, www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com
. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery, Monongahela. Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandates, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained, and please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family because we are still limited to 30 guests in the funeral home at a given time.