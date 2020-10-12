1/
Frances Anderson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Anderson, 95, of Charleroi, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. She was born June 5, 1925, in North Charleroi, daughter of John Meikle and Leota Sutton Meikle. She was a member of Charleroi Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her son, Dr. Clayton M. Anderson Jr. and wife Stephanie, of Connellsville, and her granddaughter, Caitlyn Fiesta and husband William, of Connellsville. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clayton M. Anderson Sr., on Sept. 6, 1997; four brothers, John, Scott, William and Charles Meikle; and one sister, Agnes Biagini. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, and from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at ELEY-McCRORY FUNERAL HOME INC., 334 Main St., Fayette City, www.eleymccroryfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery, Monongahela. Keeping in compliance with the county and state mandates, guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines, masks MUST be worn, social distancing must still be maintained, and please minimize your visit to allow other family and friends to pay their respects to the family because we are still limited to 30 guests in the funeral home at a given time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eley/McCrory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Eley/McCrory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral
10:00 AM
Eley/McCrory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eley/McCrory Funeral Home
334 main St.
Fayette City, PA 15438
724-326-5621
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eley/McCrory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved