Frances B. (Bendekovich) Gualtieri, 91, of Pittsburgh, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara (Stankovich) Bendekovich; beloved wife of the late Vincent A. Gualtieri; mother of Michael Gualtieri (Kay) and Kathleen Karelitz (the late Evan); five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in the funeral chapel. Entombment will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at , greatly appreciated. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.