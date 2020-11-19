Frances Neufeld Brumback, 99, longtime resident of Monroeville, died Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville. Frances Elaine Neufeld was born Nov. 21, 1920, in Fort Dix, N.J., to the late Army Captain Moe Neufeld and Mabel Mae (Knechel) Neufeld. She attended public schools in Washington, D.C. Frances, an avid reader of books with a thirst for knowledge, was able to skip two grades and graduated early from high school at the age of 16. Frances attended Strayer's Business College, where she learned shorthand and other secretarial skills. Frances proudly served her country during World War II in the Coast Guard Women's Reserve "SPARS" from June 9, 1944 to April 18, 1946. Frances received her indoctrination and specialized training at the U.S.C.G. Training Center, located in the Palm Beach Biltmore Hotel, Palm Beach, Fla. Following her training, Frances was stationed at Martha's Vineyard as a Seaman with the mission to keep America's coastlines safe. Later, Frances was stationed at the Navy Yard in Washington, D.C. as Storekeeper, Second Class, where she served as one of the communication liaisons between the White House and the Coast Guard. Frances met her future husband, Oscar Benjamin Brumback, a Master Sergeant in the Army Corps of Engineers, at a USO dance at the Marine Corps Base Quantico, and they were married April 25, 1947, at Luther Place Church in Washington, D.C. Frances and Oscar Brumback were happily married for 62 years. After initially living in Washington, D.C. and New Jersey, they settled down in Monroeville. Since Frances and Oscar enjoyed square dancing and traveling together; she learned French and Spanish to enhance their travel adventures. In addition to raising four children, she volunteered at Forbes Hospital, the Monroeville Public Library, the community Welcome Wagon, and served as president of the neighborhood Eastgate Manor Swimming Pool Board. Frances also volunteered for the Pittsburgh Counsel for International Visitors and opened her home as a dinner host for many of these visitors. Frances enjoyed music by many of the legendary crooners, especially Frank Sinatra, and loved rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins and Steelers. Frances was always competitive and enjoyed playing games with her children, golfing, league bowling and playing bridge with friends. Frances and her husband's proudest achievements are their four children, a daughter and three sons, all of whom were college-educated and have gone on to have successful careers in medicine, nursing, computer science and engineering. Additionally, Frances was very proud of her seven college-educated grandchildren. Frances was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Colonel Moe Neufeld; her mother, Mabel Neufeld; her husband, Oscar B. Brumback; her eldest son, Roger Alan (and his wife, Mary Helen Skinner) Brumback, M.D.; and is survived by her daughter, Carol Jean Brumback; her sons, Wayne R. (Ellen) Brumback and Gary Lee (Paula) Brumback, P.E.; her grandchildren, Darryl (Dawnita) Brumback, Audrey (MacKenzie Howard) Brumback, M.D., Owen (Crissy Paulson) Brumback, Sarah (Jared) Bryant, Martha Brumback, Peter (Ana) Brumback and Michael (Yuki) Brumback; stepgrandchildren, Adam (Valerie) Smith, Brett Smith and Allie (Brian) Crenshaw; and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends received at the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. & CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, and where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, with Pastor Bob Schaefer, of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, officiating. The wearing of facial masks is required, and social distancing will be followed. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery, Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent, in the name of Dr. Roger and Mary Brumback Endowment Fund, to Penn State Hershey College of Medicine, www.giveto.pennstatehershey.org
