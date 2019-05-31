Frances C. Frye, 98, a lifelong resident of the Academy Hill area in Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Lawrence F. and Esther Long Frye. She served in the Navy WAVEs as a Pharmacist's Mate 2nd Class at Long Beach Naval Hospital during World War II and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class at the Philadelphia Naval Hospital during the Korean War. After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh with a master's degree in education, she taught second grade in the Norwin School District for 43 years, principally at the Pennsylvania Avenue Elementary School in Irwin. A descendant of early Westmoreland County settlers, Miss Frye was an active member of many area cultural and historical groups, including the Pheobe Bayard Chapter of the DAR, the Westmoreland County Historical Society, and the Baltzer-Meyer Historical Society, the latter of which she was a charter member. She attended Otterbein United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. The last surviving member of her family, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Chalmer F. Frye, in 1927, and Paul E. Frye, in 2010.

At the request of Miss Frye, there will be no viewing. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs. Full military honors will be accorded by the VFW Post 33 Honor Guard.

