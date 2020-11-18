Frances C. Rajski, 91, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born Dec. 11, 1928, in Lower Burrell, to the late Albert and Lottie Helminiak Polczynski, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Mrs. Rajski was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and enjoyed gardening, cooking and going to her camp in Titusville. She is survived by her son, Leonard S. (Dorothy) Rajski, of Indiana, Pa.; two grandchildren, David L. Rajski and Danielle E. Rajski; and two sisters, Theresa (Walter) Weleski, of Natrona Heights, and Elizabeth Bosshart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Joseph Rajski; and four brothers, Thaddeus, Sylvester, Leonard and Frank Polczynski. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
.