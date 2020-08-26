Frances "Ginger" Cairns, 84, of Stahlstown, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was born Oct. 21, 1935, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late John and Sophie (Stepanic) Korzen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald "Duck" Korzen. She was a longtime and active member of the former St. Boniface Church and St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church, where she was a Eucharistic minister. Ginger is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Samuel M. Cairns; two children, Shelly (Kevin) Ulery, of Stahlstown, and Tim (Linda) Cairns, of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Tara (Shawn) Proskin, Jenell (Doug) Whipkey, Taylor (Jake) Shawley and Bryan, Ben and Brent (Emily) Cairns; four great-grandchildren, Adalynn, Jack, Brielle and Elena; four sisters, Dorothy Elliott, of Donegal, Dolores "Ike" Miller, of Ligonier, Gertrude "Chub" (Ted) Shaulis, of Champion, and her twin sister, Josephine "Cookie" (Dennis) Buchholz, of Donegal; a brother, Vincent "Sonny" (Cathy) Korzen, of Donegal; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Raymond of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church. Arrangements are by the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store