Frances E. Hayes


1924 - 2019
Frances E. Hayes Obituary
Frances E. Hayes, 95, of Latrobe, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 4, 1924, in McKees Rocks, a daughter of the late Karl and Frances (Kauf) Cigoi. Frances received her bachelor's and master's of education from the University of Pittsburgh. Prior to retirement, she was a teacher with the Derry Area School District. A lifelong learner, she was always interested in healthy eating and healthy living. She loved to read and travel, and enjoyed working in the garden. She was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Karl Cigoi, Elizabeth Buchanan, and Helen Zeiler; and her former husband, Dr. James T. Hayes. She is survived by three children, Kristin Hayes Van Slyke (William), Jeffrey T. Hayes, and James T. Hayes (Moritz Weibel).
Friends and family are welcome to attend graveside services at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in Unity Cemetery, 114 Chapel Lane, Latrobe. The Rev. Ronald Durika will preside. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., in Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.adamslib.org. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 29, 2019
