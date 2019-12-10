|
Frances E. Houser, 88, of Penn, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor under hospice care. She was born Dec. 8, 1931, in Blacklick Township and was a daughter of the late Charles and Maude (Teterman) Emelo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Joseph Houser; grandson, Joseph Parsons; sisters, Alice Saint, Dorothy Carosella, Mamie Galterio and their spouses; and brothers, William and John Emelo and their spouses and Frank Emelo. Frances was a very loving mom, grandma and great-grandma who loved yard work and gardening. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ, Jeannette, for many years. She is survived by a daughter, Debra Parsons (Bill), their daughter Shelia and her daughter Angel, and son Joshua and his son Logan; and daughter Dorrain Ponzetti (Bill) and their daughter Christina and her son Charlie, and son William Joseph and his daughters Chloe and Ellie; a sister-in-law, Patricia Emelo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation and all services are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019