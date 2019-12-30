|
|
Frances E. (Suter) Kintigh, 86, of Alverton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe. Frances was born July 23, 1933, in Ruffs Dale, a daughter of the late Quinten Luther and Margaret Naomi (Sherbondy) Suter. She was a member and organist at Mt. Carmel Community Church and a graduate of East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1951. Her love and passion for music spurred her determination to pursue her lifelong dream of a music degree by starting at Westmoreland County Community College and graduating from Seton Hill College in 1986, majoring in history and minor in music. Frances taught music at Mt. Carmel Christian School and in her home. Her hobbies were being in her vast flower gardens, playing her baby grand piano, and a being a race enthusiast of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Elmer Kintigh, on Aug. 22, 2003; her two sisters, Marjorie Stoner and Shirley Suter; her two brothers, Quinten Suter Jr. and Donald Suter; and her granddaughter, Crystal Lynn Kintigh. Frances will be sadly missed by her loving family, her children, Kit Kintigh and his wife, Joanne, their daughter, Krista (Kintigh) Gross and husband, Stan, and great-granddaughter, Sophia; Patricia Jo Kintigh and William Cole and grandson, Joshua; Timothy George Kintigh; and Stephen Eugene Kintigh and his wife, Carol; grandchildren, Joshua Engler (Chrissy), Nicholas Engler (Katie), and Jacie Engler (Ryan), and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Riley, Leighton, Mila, Elijah, and Emma Engler. Also surviving are her two brothers, Joel B. Suter and Frank E. Suter and his wife, Martha, both of Ruffs Dale.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 Degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Calvary Baptist Church, New Stanton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Richard Fox officiating. Graveside committal service and interment next to her late husband will be in Sewickley Presbyterian Cemetery.
Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 30, 2019