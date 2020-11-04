1/
Frances Gardlock
1953 - 2020
Frances Birch Gardlock, 67, of Verona, formerly of Ford Cliff, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at St. Margaret Hospital. She was born Aug. 16, 1953, in Kittanning, daughter of Claude R. Birch and Caroline Klingensmith Birch. She was the wife of Randall J. Pearch. They were together the past 20 years. She was an executive assistant at UPMC for 45 years. She liked the Hallmark Channel, HGTV, being a homemaker and talking to her sister on the phone every day. Besides her husband, she is survived by her sister, Claudia Shoe and Allen Clark, of Vandergrift; brother, Dennis and Kathy Birch, of Mercer; and is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, especially Adele and Knox Pooh Bear. She was preceded in death by her brother, Duke Birch. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday with a funeral at 4:15 p.m. Friday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., Ford City.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
NOV
6
Funeral
04:15 PM
Jeff Mantini Funeral Home
