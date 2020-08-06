Frances Nash Hamill, 98, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born July 28, 1922, in Minersville, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph Nash and Alice Clare Bender Nash. Frances graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School and St. Agnes School of Nursing in Philadelphia. She worked as a nurse in New Jersey, Batavia, N.Y., and Pittsburgh. She was Roman Catholic by faith and over the years had memberships at St. Vincent Basilica and Holy Family Church in Latrobe, and St. Bernard Church in Mt. Lebanon. Frances was an active member of the Westmoreland Woman's Auxiliary to the Pennsylvania Medical Society. She served as president and treasurer, and led successful projects for the procurement of medical equipment for the U.S.S. Hope, which served the poor in the Gulf of Mexico countries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Paterson Hamill, MD; a son, John Francis Hamill; and a daughter, Margaret Louise Hamill. She is survived by a daughter, Ellen C. Hamill; a son, James S. Hamill and his wife, Daryl; two grandchildren, Deirdre Downs and Kevin Downs and his wife, Julie; and a great-granddaughter, Kathryn Downs. Services and interment in Ligonier Valley Cemetery were private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110, or online at www.pittsburghfoodbank.org
. To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
.