Frances I. Cavada, 77, of Adamsburg, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born June 25, 1942, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Shinoski) Barbish. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence E. "Larry" Cavada, and stepmother, Lena Barbish. Frances worked at Zanarinis Posey Shoppe as a bookkeeper and at Ringler Restoration. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jeannette, the Rosary Alter Society, St. Vincent De Paul, and volunteered at the Jeannette Public Library. She is survived by her children, Tony Cavada (Christi), of McMurray, and Nicole Miller "Nikki" (Steven), of Penn Hills; four grandchildren; a sister, Pat Kelso (Ed), of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 3, at MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with Father Paul Lisik as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019