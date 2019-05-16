Home

Services
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Oberlin, OH
Frances J. Loflin Obituary
Frances J. Loflin, 68, of Greensburg, died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in her home. She was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Oberlin, Ohio, a daughter of the late Henry and Ernestine (Bare) Schmitz. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by First National Bank. She was a member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, the American Legion Post No. 981 Ladies Auxiliary, South Greensburg, and the VFW Post No. 9871 Ladies Auxiliary, North Ridgeville, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard B. Loflin, on April 30, 2019. She is survived by three daughters, Jennifer Kilby and husband, Jason, of Wakeman, Ohio, Stephanie Mulligan and husband, Andrew, of Manassas, Va., and Hilary Loflin, of Elizabeth; three grandchildren, Magdeline, Benjamin and Ava; her brother, Henry Nicholas Schmitz, of Oberlin, Ohio; her sister, Marie Shullick and Kathy Bazley, of Grafton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a combined memorial service for Frances and Howard will immediately follow at 1 p.m., with Chaplain Mark Clark officiating. A combined memorial Mass for Frances and Howard will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oberlin, Ohio.
The Loflin family would like to thank Bridges Hospice, Marian, Michelle, Maura, Mindy, and Ari, and Chaplain Don Hezlep, for all their care and devotion. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 16 to May 17, 2019
