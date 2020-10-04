Frances K. Baker, 84, of Aliquippa, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Heritage Valley Hospital, Beaver. She was born Feb. 1, 1936, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Ruby (Maslik) Knatz. She was Episcopal by faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her second husband, Donald Baker, and a sister, Mary Ann Johnson. She is survived by a son, Robert Cook and his wife, Renee, of Greensburg, and a daughter, Terry Ginter, of Greensburg; four beloved grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Michael Knatz and his wife, Sharon, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is entrusted with arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.