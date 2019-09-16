|
Frances L. "Fran" (Richter) Redd, 81, of Ligonier, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 19, 1938, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Joseph F. Richter and Flora (Brooks) Lepley and stepfather, Valentine "Pete" Lepley. Fran was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. She was employed by Commercial Bank and retired from Valley Transportation in 2014. She enjoyed shopping and antiquing. She loved looking for seashells while vacationing in North Wildwood, N.J. Fran looked forward to game night and holidays with family and friends, but most of all, she took pleasure in being an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Major Homer "Bud" Redd; three sisters; and one brother. Fran is survived by son, Barry (Tracy) Roddy; daughter, Rhonda (Earl) Barkley; stepdaughter, Patty Redd Fordyce and Will Swartz; grandsons, J.C. (Laura) Roadman and Jake (Crystal) Roadman; granddaughters, Rachel (Tommy) Brannigan and Taylor (Nick) Tavella; great-grandchildren, Jaylen, Lucas, Declan and Laney; Uncle Buddy and Aunt Ruth; several brothers and sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. Fran will be remembered by her many friends, including Tim and Cathie Widich, Carolyn Roddy and her kind neighbors.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Nuernberger officiating. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019