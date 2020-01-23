Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Frances L. Shaw Obituary
Frances L. Shaw, 57, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Jan. 11, 1963, in Murrysville, a daughter of the late Francis and Geraldine (Astori) Wigfield. She was a graduate of Franklin Regional High School and loved blue roses, her dogs and her ferrets. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Ann Wigfield. She is survived by her husband, William J. Shaw; three sons, Bill Shaw and wife, Christy, of Greensburg, Ricky Shaw, of Greensburg and daughter-in-law, Tricia, and Jesse Fello, of Greensburg; three daughters, Molly Shaw, of South Greensburg, Michelle Shaw, of Unity, and Brittany Shaw, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren, who knew her as Grandma Shaw, Will, Austin, Tyler, Odin, Jeremiah, John, Jay and Ariana; three brothers, Bill Wigfield, of Uniontown, Jimmy Wigfield, of Delmont, and Scott Wigfield, of Export; her sister, Terri Koshinsky and husband, Paul, of Delmont; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. Interment is private.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
