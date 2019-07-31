|
Frances R. (Malarik) Camaione, 90, of Greensburg, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 24, 1929, in Snydertown, she was the last surviving child of the late John and Anna (Pristas) Malarik. Frances was a member of the former St. Bede Church, Bovard. She enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed bowling and was on many different leagues, including travelling leagues. She loved bingo and going to the casinos. Frances will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony M. Camaione, whom she married June 28, 1952. In addition to her parents and husband, Frances was preceded in death by 13 siblings (four brothers and nine sisters), Elizabeth Gilbert, Michael Malarik, Martha Curcio, Anna Curcio, John Malarik, Adeline Kuniewicz, Helen Stack, Andrew Malarik, Isabelle Sistek, Dorothy Corey, Catherine Valko, Theresa Guidace and Thomas Malarik. Frances is survived by her three daughters, Linda Swanson, of Youngwood, Bonnie Ellsworth and her husband, Tim, of West Newton, and Victoria Wolfe and her husband, Tim, of Greensburg. She has eight grandchildren, Theresa Swanson Duke and her husband, Michael, Nicholas Swanson and his wife, Tawnya, Anthony "Tony" Wolfe and his wife, Kristin, Steven Ellsworth, Maria Wolfe Varner and her husband, Tim, Dana Ellsworth, Nadine Ellsworth Dorn and her husband, Mark and Joshua Wolfe and his wife, Rachel; eight great-grandchildren, Marinna Johnson, Travis Wolfe, Preston Dorn, Noah Varner, Maxine Wolfe, Magdalena "Lena" Dorn, Parker Varner and Grant Varner; and one stepgreat-grandson, Jadeon Yimin. She also has many nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019