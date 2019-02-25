|
Frances Simchak, 76, of Murrysville, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Braddock, daughter of the late Martin M. and Mary Polek Stecki. Fran worked as a legal secretary with Stanley Beck law offices for many years. She was also a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Simchak; and two brothers, Martin A. and Edward L. Stecki. Fran is survived by a brother, Lawrence (Darlene) Stecki, of Canonsburg; three sisters-in-law, Judy Stecki, of Export, Barbara Martin, of Swissvale, and Mary Caye Stecki, of Marble, Pa.; and a niece, Kristin Clouner.
Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will be private in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 25, 2019