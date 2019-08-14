|
Frances T. Smith, 95, of Irwin, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Nov. 4, 1923, in Herminie, a daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Zeitz) Kobe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Smith, in 1996; and four sisters, Mary Hutter, Anna Popella, Stella Strauss and Elizabeth Loughner. Frances was proud to be a veteran of World War II, serving with the 999th Army Air Force Base Unit, where she achieved the rank of Sergeant. She enjoyed three things, cooking/cleaning, gardening and reading in her spare time. She was a homemaker and raising her family was of utmost importance to her. Frances is survived by her three sons, George Smith, of Greensburg, Gary Smith and David Smith, both of Irwin; a daughter, Arlene (Bjorn) Elvin, of California; there special granddaughters, Joi M. Martin, Gina M. Stack and Teresa Ramsey; four special great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Chloe Ann, Jessica and Jacob; a sister, Dorothy Stepinsky, of Irwin; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. A special thank you to Andrea and the entire staff on the second floor of Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, for their love and compassionate care. Frances will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Private services were held at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. Private interment followed in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 14, 2019