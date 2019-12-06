|
Frances T. Marhefka Zaffina, 96, of Kingview Road, Scottdale, Upper Tyrone Township, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 3, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, while being comforted by her family. Frances was born Sept. 9, 1923, in Everson, the daughter of the late John and Mary Pruzinsky Marhefka. She was a life member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. Frances was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School, Class of 1941. She was a former employee of Robertshaw Controls, New Stanton, during World War II. She later enjoyed working alongside her late husband, Felix A. Zaffina Sr., as a bookkeeper for Zaffina Distributing Inc. for many years. Frances was a loving mother, grandmother and sister to her family. Frances is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her loving and devoted children, Diane Zaffina, of Pittsburgh, Felix A. Zaffina Jr. and wife, Kelly, of Lower Burrell, Maurice J. Zaffina and wife, Paula, of Greensburg, and Edwin F. Zaffina and wife, Barbara, of Scottdale; her seven loving grandchildren, Maurissa Zaffina, Laura Lee Zaffina, Marcus Zaffina, Macey Zaffina, Reno Zaffina, Kylie Zaffina and Edwin Zaffina Jr.; and her sister, Bernadette McClintock and husband, Donald, of Ruffsdale. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Felix A. Zaffina Sr. (June 26, 2011); and her siblings, Anthony and Edward Marhefka, Agnes Rath, Mary Johnson, Margaret Sistek, Clare Grohal and Ann Petonic.
Frances's family and friends are cordially invited from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale, with the Rev. Elmer Alforque as celebrant. Committal services and interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be made to St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 416 S. Broadway St., Scottdale, PA 15683, in memory of Frances.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2019