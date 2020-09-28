Frances V. Hamilton, 93, of North Apollo, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Logan House, New Kensington. Born Jan. 13, 1927, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of William H. and Edna (Crooks) George. Frances lived all of her life in the Vandergrift and Apollo area. She was employed by Duppstadt Jewelers Inc. for 13 years as a clerk/bookkeeper, but her most important job was as a homemaker for her family. Frances was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Apollo, the North Apollo VFD Ladies Auxiliary, and was an Eastern Star, in Apollo. She enjoyed playing cards, belonging to various card clubs, and generally loved working around her home. Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David L. Hamilton, in 2005; and brother-in-law, Mario Gallo. She is survived by her cherished daughter, Susan (Gregg) Goodbread, of North Apollo; granddaughter, Elaine (Gene) Bonelli, of Olney, Md.; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Carson Bonelli; and sister Helen Gallo. Per Frances' wishes, all services were private. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Memorials may be made in her honor to First Lutheran Church, 214 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.