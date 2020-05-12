Frances X. (Obidowski) Chelko, 89, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Aug. 4, 1930, in New Kensington, to the late Andrew Obidowski and Anna (Nowacki) Obidowski Lesczynski. Fran attended Braeburn School in Braeburn and the Stewart School in Lower Burrell. She worked for many years at the former G.C. Murphy Store, in New Kensington, and at Klingensmith Hardware Stores, in New Kensington and Natrona Heights. Fran was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, in Natrona Heights. She was also a member of the church's Rosary Society, Christian Mothers, Ladies Aid, Friendship Circle and the altar decorating committee. Fran enjoyed crafts, baking, sewing, camping and traveling with her husband to Europe, Seoul, South Korea and annual Air Force reunions throughout the United States. She was an avid Yahtzee player and Steelers fan, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Fran is survived by her husband of 64 years, William S. Chelko; children, Amy (Samuel) Sheaffer, of Parks Township, Kevin (Teresa) Chelko, of Huntersville, N.C., and Alan (Sharon Machuga) Chelko, of Prague, Czech Republic; grandchildren, Sara (Braden) Orange, Kalie (Michael Minda) Sheaffer, Lauren Sheaffer, Christopher (Fiorella Becker) Chelko, Amanda (Darian) Harris, Madeline Chelko, Max Chelko, Quinn Chelko and Niko Chelko; great-grandchildren, Magnus Chelko and Dominic Harris; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Fran was preceded in death by her stepfather, Frank Lesczynski; sisters, Regina (Edward) Hatajik and Dorothy (John) Ruggiero; and by her brothers, John and Henry Obidowski. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Frances will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 12, 2020.