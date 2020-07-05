Francis A. Shumber, 81, of West Mifflin, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020. He was a son of the late Frank and Thedosia (Samatowicz) Shumber. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary (Spallone) Shumber; son, Michael (Darla) Shumber; daughter, Carol (Tim) Armstrong; grandchildren, Kyle and Hunter Shumber; sisters, Theda "Dolly" Shumber (Joe Holland) and Elizabeth "BJ" (John) Martis; brothers-in-law, Carmen Spallone and Richard (Mary Margaret) Spallone; nieces and nephews; and his special cat Tigger and dog King. He was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Shumber. Francis worked for 20 years as a foreman for US Steel Duquesne Works and as a department manager for Builders Square and later retired from Lowes. He was a member of Holy Spirit Church in West Mifflin, where he was active in many activities, including the fish fry and bingo, and served in the Army. Visitations and funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements are by WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Humane Animal Rescue League, 6929 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208, or Hillman Cancer Center.



