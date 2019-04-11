Home

English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Francis Boldy Obituary
Francis Boldy, 85, of Oakmont, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Francis was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Bishop) Boldy; loving father of stepsons, Larry (Pam), Tim (Juanita) and Chris Johnston; brother of William (Mildred) Boldy, Henrietta (Francis) Popack and Cecelia Maier (the late Robert). Francis was preceded in death by his siblings, Vincent (the late Louise) and Gabriella (the late Anton) Janosek; proud grandfather of Michele, Nicole, Bradley and Steven; great-grandfather of Luca, Isaac, Ethan and Oliver; and is also survived by nieces and nephews and special niece, Beverly McCarrell.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday officiated by Pastor Paul Kirschbaum. Interment will follow in Verona Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Francis' name to Monroeville Assembly of God Church, 4561 Old William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146, http://maog.org/ Online condolences may be made to www.englishfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 11, 2019
