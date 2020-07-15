Francis Cosgrove

Francis "F.M." Cosgrove, 61, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. The family will receive friends for a remembrance gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where a memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. with Mr. Tim Shoemaker, presiding. Interment will be private. The family suggests memorials to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, 1235 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or any local animal shelter. Please visit www.gjfuneral.com
. for a complete obituary and online condolences. All guests are encouraged to practice social distancing and the use of face masks is required.