Francis D. "Spike" Doyle, 90, of Delmont, died peacefully at his home Friday, May 29, 2020. He was born July 19, 1929, in Pittsburgh, the son of the late Francis D. Sr. and Mary Emma (Anstead) Doyle. He was a retired agent and sales manager for Prudential Insurance Co. with 35 years of service, an active member of St. John Baptist de la Salle Church in Delmont, where he served as Eucharistic minister for daily Mass and distributed the Eucharist to the sick. Spike was a graduate of Franklin Regional High School and was a Marines veteran during the Korean War who was honorably discharged with the rank of seargant, a third degree member of the Knights of Columbus, member of the White Valley Athletic and Social Club, White Valley AMVETS, the Notre Dame Greensburg/Uniontown Club and a member of the Crabtree Golf League. Spike was an enthusiastic Notre Dame fan who enjoyed going to games with his sons and grandsons. He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife of 70 years, Josephine "Josie" (Bortot) Doyle; loving children, Donald (Sue) Doyle, of Delmont, Janice (Rick) Adamic, of Export, and Douglas (Rose) Doyle, of New Jersey; cherished grandchildren, Tony (Helen) Doyle, Patrick, Doyle, Suzie Doyle, Michael (Meghan) Doyle, Heather (Eric) Shaw, John Adamic and Casey (Joe) Dugan; adored great-grandchildren, Cara, Mia, Colin, Finn and Claire Doyle; sisters, Noreen (Albert) Shuster and Margaret "Peg" Shaffer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Spike was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Barkus. Friends and family welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., 5701 Lincoln Ave., Export, 724-327-1400. Facial masks are required with no more than 25 people permitted in the building at one time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday in St. John de la Salle Church, Delmont, with Father Dan Ulishney as celebrant. Interment will follow with military honors accorded by the Greensburg V.F.W. Post No. 33 in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. For directions, to send flowers or to offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.