Francis D. Magyor, 57, of Washington, Pa., died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at UPMC McKeesport Hospital. He was born Oct. 8, 1962, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of John T. and Wanda L. (Teeters) Magyor, of Unity Township. He was a graduate of Greater Latrobe High School class of 1980. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Christopher J. Magyor, his wife, Shiela, and their daughter, Zoey, of Hernando, Fla.; his sister, Angela Magyor and her son, Nathan, of Youngstown, Ohio. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. John W. George officiating. Private interment will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township. www.bachafh.com.