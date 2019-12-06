|
Francis David Ross, 76, of Youngwood, formerly of Sharpsburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. He was born Jan. 30, 1943, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Francis and Rita (Fischer) Ross. Francis served in Germany in the Army. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church of Youngwood, the St. Vincent De Paul Society and was a Eucharistic minister. He is survived by his wife, Marcia Ross, of Youngwood; his children, Angela Rose Coyle (Daniel), of Fairfax, Va., Diane Maria Ross, of O'Hara, Dave Charles Francis Ross (Katherine), of Clermont, Fla., William Joseph Ross (Cynthia), of Springdale Township, and Johnathan Ross, of O' Hara; his eight grandchildren; two brothers; and four sisters. In addition to his parents, Francis was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ellen Ross.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Holy Cross Church, with Father William McGuirk officiating. Interment will follow at St Mary's Cemetery in Sharpsburg.
Family suggests memorial contribution to the St. Vincent De Paul Society.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 6, 2019