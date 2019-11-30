Home

Francis E. Blackburn


1936 - 2019
Francis E. Blackburn Obituary
Francis Eugene "Gene" Blackburn, 83, of Greensburg, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in his home. He was born June 2, 1936, in Greensburg, a son of the late John C. and Margaret E. (Sonnie) Blackburn. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by ARBCO Industries. He was a member of Church of the Brethren, Southwest Greensburg. Gene was a Navy veteran serving from 1954 to 1962 and was a member of the Post No. 33, Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Donald Blackburn. He is survived by two sisters, Joan Felice and husband, Ron, of Georgia, and Susan Elizabeth Roth and husband, Steve, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg is in charge of arrangements.
www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
