Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Francis E. Metz


1930 - 2020
Francis E. Metz Obituary
Francis Edward "Curly" Metz, 89, of Unity Township, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was born Nov. 13, 1930, in Whitney, a son of the late Louis A. Sr. and Katherine M. (Stas) Metz. Prior to retirement, Curly was a mechanic at the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, and had served with the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, Hostetter Slovak Club and Bethany United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp, watching old westerns and listening to country music. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Louis A. Jr. and Arthur R. Metz Sr.; and a sister, Dorothy J. Stoner. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patty L. (Austraw) Metz; sons, David A. Metz (Connie), of Latrobe, John E. Metz (Kim), of Ellicott City, Md., and Richard P. Metz (Tobi), of College Station, Texas; daughter, Darlene R. Metz Vargulish, of Woonsocket, R.I.; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Chris) Wege, Carrie Ridilla, Adam Vargulish, Josh Vargulish, Tim (Melissa) Vargulish, Katie Metz, Erik Metz, Asa Ellis Metz and Harlan Ellis Metz; three great-grandchildren, Christian, Owen and Jackson; sisters, Evelyn Metz Nemcheck and Shirley Metz Duffy, both of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and will be missed greatly. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Les Hutchins Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. www.bachafh.com.
