Francis Gerald "Jerry" Drobka, 87, of Apollo (Washington Township) passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was born Saturday, Jan. 28, 1933, in Tarentum, the son of the late Michael and Viola Dubnicay Drobka. Before his retirement in 1995, he was employed by National Roll in Avonmore as a machinist for 33 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the mountains to his camp, watching sports, especially the Steelers and the Penguins, but was happiest spending time with his family. Jerry was a member of the Italian Club, in Avonmore, the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen's Club, in Frenchville, and the Kiski Heights Sportsmen's, in Saltsburg. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorrene Ilene DeForno Drobka; four children, Brian M. Drobka and his wife, Deborah, of Perrysville, Jeri Lee Bruback and her husband, Bradley, of Saxonburg, Mark A. Drobka and his wife, Debra of Zelienople, and Todd E. Drobka and his wife, Christine, of Washington Township; 10 grandchildren, Ryan Drobka, of Lower Burrell, Brandon Drobka and his wife, Laura, of Washington Township, Ashley Drobka, of Perrysville, Nicholas Bruback and his wife, Ada, of Pittsburgh, Fawn Bruback, of Saxonburg, Danielle Drobka, of Pittsburgh, Mitchell Drobka, of Zelienople, Deanna Drobka, of Pittsburgh, Austin Drobka, of Washington Township, and Brittney Drobka, of Washington Township; and three great-grandchildren, Hunter, Meadow and Rose. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be conducted at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery, in Avonmore. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families; per CDC guidelines and the PA State Dept. of Health, a mask is required at viewing. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
