Francis I. "Frank" Pochinsky, 90, of Lycippus, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Grove Nursing Home, Latrobe. Born Jan. 26, 1929, in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Henry and Marcella Budney Pochinsky. Prior to retirement, he worked for Elliot Co. for 30 years. He was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juliann Pocratsky Pochinsky; and brothers, John and Eugene Pochinsky. Frank was the father of two daughters, Joanne Bush and husband, Edward, of Limestone, N.Y., and Marcella Ann Sartori and husband, John, of Claridge; grandchildren, Stacey Bush, Katie Guyette and husband, Jacques, Tera Ann Enick and husband, Michael, John Baptista Sartori Jr. and wife, Faith, Anna Marie Neri and husband, Brian, and Matthew John Sartori; great-grandchildren, Shayleigh Jo Bush, Joseph Baptista and Gianna Marie Enick, and Emily Ann Neri. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil service will be at 5 p.m. in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed at 10 a.m. by his funeral Mass in St. Florian Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 16, 2019