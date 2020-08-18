Francis Joseph "Frank" Bednarofsky, 78, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born Oct. 10, 1941, in McKeesport to Joseph and Stella (Kulick) Bednarofsky. He graduated with honors from McKeesport Vocational High School in 1959 and enlisted in the Marine Corps. During his time in the Marines, he earned the rank of gunnery sergeant. Frank worked as a machinist at Mesta Machine until it closed and retired as a security officer at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville in 2007. Prior to Forbes Hospital's opening, he worked at Pittsburgh and Columbia hospitals and served as a security officer during the hospital's construction. He and his wife Joanne both worked at Forbes since it began and often joked that they "came with the building." Frank was a member of the F&AM and was a past Master of Joppa Lodge 608, now Omni Lodge 582 of Dravosburg. Frank was also a member of the Forbes Trail Marine Corps League and the American Legion Post 945. Frank enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandkids, having a "nice cup of hot tea," the planning and drafting of future home projects, as well as watching some of his favorite shows like "Dancing With the Stars," "NCIS," "Bull" and "Blue Bloods." Some of Frank's favorite memories of his family were the late-night dinners at Kings a few times a month after he got off working second shift, and first day of school traditions of making Sara and Mark egg bagels for breakfast and then going out for dinner after school. Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Josephine "Joanne" (D'Orazio) Bednarofsky; cherished children, daughter Sara, of North Huntingdon, and son Mark and his wife Trish, of Manor; adored grandsons Joseph and Logan, of Manor; and his felines, both the treasured "little one" Calley and newest member Olive. He is also survived by nephew Dan, of White Oak, and niece and goddaughter Pam (Tom) Sichelstiel, of Port Vue, as well as a brother, John, of Port Vue, and aunt, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Catherine "Kay" Tondera and her husband Tom, parents-in-law Orlando "Ray" and Angeline "Mary" D'Orazio, brother-in-law Gary D'Orazio, aunts, uncles and cousins. While our lives will never be the same without Frank, we are all grateful for the time we had with his caring nature, sense of duty and ability to always let you know you were loved. Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James Street, Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Frank's Masonic brothers will hold their service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Maurice Church of St. Joseph the Worker, Forest Hills. Interment with military honors will be private.



