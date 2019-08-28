|
Francis J. Caricato, 77 of Valencia, formerly of Glenshaw, passed away suddenly in his home, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joyce, of 55 years, and was a devoted caregiver during her long battle with cancer. He is survived by his children, Lori (Michael) Hinson, Joseph (Tracy) Caricato and Brian (Joanne) Caricato. He is the proud grandfather of Ashley (David) Dobrodziej, Alyssa (Eric) van Schaik, Abigail Hinson, Tyler, Chase, Juliana and Anton Caricato. Frank is also survived by his brother, Anthony Caricato, of Nevada. Frank was born and raised in Pittsburgh. He graduated from Central Catholic High School before earning his undergraduate degree from Duquesne University and a Masters from the University of Pittsburgh. He had a lifelong passion for sports and enjoyed supporting all of his Pittsburgh teams. As a young boy, Frank pitched in the Little League World Series, in Williamsport, Pa., and later pitched four years at Duquesne University. Frank was a prayerful and faithful man, serving more than 15 years with St. Vincent de Paul Society and as a lector at both St. Mary's of Glenshaw and St. Richard of Gibsonia. He also served as a volunteer of the Lamb's Supper Ministry at St. Richard, which helps to feed Pittsburgh's homeless community. Frank was a dedicated employee of Westinghouse for more than 40 years. After retirement, Frank enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as improving his handicap on the golf course. Throughout his life, Frank loved to share his joy, laughter and optimism with those around him.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, PA 15007. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in St. Richard Parish, Gibsonia. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Lamb's Supper Ministry or St. Vincent de Paul Society at St Richard Parish, Gibsonia, PA 15044.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 28, 2019