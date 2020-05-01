Francis J. "Frank" Nemchik, 87, of New Alexandria, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at home. He was born Oct. 30, 1932, in Salemville, Pa., son of the late Joesph Nemchik and Agnes (Pavlick) Nemchik. He was a retired machinist, having worked for Orrco for more than 35 years. He was a member of St. James Roman Catholic Church. He was an active church member and over the years served as a member of the parish council as a lector and Eucharistic minister. He was a former Holy Name Society officer and a collection counter. He was a member of the American Legion Post No.652, New Alexandria. He served his community by being the festival chairman several times. He worked with the Midget and Pony League baseball associations for more than 18 years. He was an announcer for the midget football teams. He worked with the local troops of Boy Scouts of America and he was a member of the Greek Club in Loyalhanna. He was a member of the Air Force. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John Nemchik. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty J. (Starry) Nemchik; three children, Frank Nemchik and his girlfriend, Mical, Terry Nemchik and Chris Nemchik and his wife, Theresa; four beautiful granddaughters, Katrina, Larissa, Ava and Gabrielle Nemchik; two sisters-in-law, Pat Nemchik and Lorna Sembiante and her husband, Anthony; as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are being handled by P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, funeral Mass and burial at Calvary Hill Cemetery, Crabtree, are private. www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 1, 2020.