Francis Konecny, 79, of Penn Township, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Golden Heights Personal Care Home. He was born Dec. 6, 1939, in Latrobe, a son of the late Anthony and Virginia Pawlosky Konecny. Fran was an Army veteran and had retired from Latrobe Steel after 33 years of service. He also had worked in Derry and Latrobe as a part time police officer. Fran had an infectious grin and had a special interest for his grandchildren. He loved to hunt, fish, work in the yard and fix things for just about anyone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Konecny; and a sister, Patricia Murphy. Fran is survived by his loving wife of more than 55 years, Geneann Finley Konecny; his son, Mark Konecny (Teresa), of Arvada, Colo.; his daughter, Kim Kissling (Kevin), of Mill Valley, Calif.; four grandchildren, Emily and Nick Konecny and Kaden and Keira Kissling; one sister, Regina Mears, of Latrobe; two brothers, Tony Konecny (Linda), of Derry, and Jack Konecny (Diane), of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, in the McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.

A special thanks to Golden Heights Personal Care Home and to Forbes Hospice.