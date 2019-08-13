|
|
Francis M. Cline, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the age of 97. He was born in 1921, the son of John W. and Mary S. Cline, in Latrobe. He married Mary Ellen Rayner of Dewey, Okla., in 1947. Frank was a radio operator on a B-17 (the "Sky Scrapper," which he named) during World War II in the Army Air Corps. He flew 25 missions in the European Theater and was awarded multiple medals for his service and bravery. At the end of his tour, he returned to Latrobe and worked at Kennametal for 45 years. He was a longtime member of the Elks and an avid golfer. He was a hero, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, loved by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Mary S. Cline; his siblings, Margaret Rose, Robert Cline, Richard Cline, James Cline, Edward Cline, Helen Riehle, Paul Cline and Joan Vester; his daughter, Anita Lynn; grandson, Christopher; and great-granddaughter baby Quinn. He leaves behind a brother, Donald Cline (Beverly), of York; the love of his life, Mary Ellen, after 72 years of marriage; four children, Patti St. Clair, of Wilbraham, Mass., Barbara Waxenfelter (Tim), of Crescent, Mark Cline (Kathie), of West Chester, and Jeffrey Cline (Toni), of Wilmington, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Our thanks to the wonderful ViaQuest Hospice team and the great staff at Loyalhanna Care Center in Latrobe.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Military services will be conducted at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola officiating. Interment is private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences, or to view detailed obituary information, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019