Francis O. Morgan
1930 - 2020
Francis Owen "Onie" Morgan, 90, of Scottdale (East Huntingdon Township), passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Amber House, Mt. Pleasant. Onie was born April 21, 1930, in Scottdale, a son of the late Thomas A. and Anna M. (Ritenour) Morgan. He married the former Ann L. Fricano April 27, 1952, and she passed away Dec. 16, 1994. Onie was a lifelong and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Scottdale and a graduate of the former East Huntingdon High School, class of 1948. He was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces. Onie served in the Army during the Korean War as an FA cannoneer in the Artillery Division and was awarded the Army Occupation Medal. Once relieved from active duty, he transferred to the Army Enlisted Reserve Corps for six years. Onie retired after 28 years of service from West Penn Power in Connellsville where he worked as a steel fabricator. He was a member of several local senior centers and the American Veterans Organization. Onie enjoyed hunting, gardening, riding his tractor, woodworking, music, and spending time with his family and friends. Onie was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother and will be sadly missed by his loving family: his daughter, Brenda L. Schrecengost and her husband, William, of Scottdale; his son, Ronald O. Morgan and his wife, Nancy (Miller), of Acme; his five grandchildren, Chad W. Schrecengost and his wife, Mari, of Manassas, Va., Bret M. Schrecengost and his wife, Christy, of Scottdale, Beth A. Schrecengost, of Cranberry Township, Alysha L. Morgan, of Acme, and Jaclyn M. Morgan, of Woodstock, Vt.; his five great-granddaughters, Bella, Ava, Mia, Anna and Emma Schrecengost; his sister, Anna M. Irish, of Arizona; his brother, Dennis A. Morgan and his wife, Dorothy (Sidlovsky), of Lorain, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Rebecca Valencia, Mary T. Katona, and Betty Maglicco; and his four brothers, Thomas P. Morgan, Paul E. Morgan, John E. Morgan and Robert A. Morgan. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com). At Onie's request, there will be no viewing or visitation. Private funeral Mass at the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church will be held at the convenience of the family. Graveside committal service and burial will be in the Church Cemetery next to his late wife with full military honors bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard. Love Lasts Forever! "When you are sorrowful, look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight."--Kahlil Gibran.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 9, 2020
Brenda & Bill, Ron & Nancy & families,

Im so sorry for the loss of Uncle Onie. My deepest sympathies to you all. Heaven has gained another special Angel. My thoughts & prayers are with you in this sad time.
God Bless you all!
Love.
Kathy & Bill
Kathy Morgan
Family
July 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Brian Canose
