Francis P. Markulin, 88, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born March 17, 1931, in Forbes Road, and was a son of the late John N. and Barbara Markulin. Francis was a petroleum engineer for the United States government and a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. He was also a graduate of Penn State University and a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean Conflict. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Catherine Vidunas, Mary Falcon, and Nicholas, Joseph and John Markulin. He is survived by two sisters, Helen Markulin and Rose Malec, both of Greensburg; a brother, Thomas Markulin (Ellen), of Cary, N.C.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Francis at his funeral Mass to be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Francis' family has entrusted his care to CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veterans organization of your choice. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 6, 2019